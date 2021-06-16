With the EU Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Congressman Higgins Presses for Similar Action to allow US-Canada Border Crossings

Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group Co-Chair Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) took to the floor of the House of Representatives to continue his push to reopen the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Video: https://youtu.be/slLHk2aKS1I

Congressman Higgins, who also co-chairs the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, referenced plans for the European Union to open up travel to Americans again, and encouraged similar action to lift travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

Higgins said, in part, “It was recently announced that the European Union is planning to lift restrictions on non-essential travel to allow all United States citizens to visit again…Still, our border between the United States and Canada remains closed, leaving people unable to access their property and keeping loved ones separated for over 15 heartbreaking months. This move by the EU would allow my Buffalo neighbors to take a 9-hour flight to Paris, France but they are still prevented from taking a 90-minute drive across the border to Paris, Ontario…It’s time to open the United States-Canada border.”

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The existing order is set to expire on June 21. Higgins has been pushing for immediate measures to allow for family reunification and a larger reopening of the border by July.