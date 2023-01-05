WITH BUFFALO STILL RECOVERING FROM THE DEADLY HOLIDAY WEEKEND STORM, SCHUMER, GILLIBRAND AND HIGGINS CALL ON FEDS TO IMMEDIATELY APPROVE A MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION AND UNLOCK $$$ TO GIVE WESTERN NY THE SUPPORT IT NEEDS TO GET ON ROAD TO RECOVERY

After Securing Emergency Declaration, Schumer, Gillibrand, Higgins Say The Full Force Of The Federal Government Needs To Get Behind WNY To Give It The Financial Support It Needs To Recover From Horrific Winter Storm Over The Holiday Weekend – And That Starts With A Major Disaster Declaration

Major Disaster Declaration Would Help Cover Response & Recovery Costs – And Reps Want FEMA To Increase Federal Cost Share To Maximize The Assistance WNY Can Receive To Rebuild Stronger Than Before

Reps: Feds Must Provide All The Federal Support Western New York Needs To Recover From Once In A Generation Blizzard

After fighting to successfully secure a federal Emergency declaration for the deadly holiday weekend snowstorm, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representatives Brian Higgins today called on the president and Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to swiftly approve any forthcoming request for a major disaster declaration from New York State for federal support and resources for the ongoing recovery in Western New York.

The representatives explained that state and local officials have emphasized that federal support will be key to rebuilding the region from this tragedy. The representatives are also actively pushing for FEMA to increase the federal cost share to maximize federal assistance to help WNY rebuild.

“Buffalo and Western New York have experienced a heart wrenching year of tragedies and the feds need to step up to provide every available federal dollar to help the community rebuild and be reimbursed for the immense costs incurred,” said Senator Schumer. “The damage assessments are already underway and there should be no delay in federal dollars flowing directly to Western New York because of this storm. This was a once in a generation blizzard, with long lasting effects that Buffalo and Erie will feel for years to come, and the feds should provide all the support needed to get the community on the road to rapid recovery and a more prosperous 2023.”

“As the City of Buffalo and Erie and Genesee counties start to recover from the devastation of last month’s blizzard, I am calling on the Biden Administration to quickly approve any requests for federal assistance from Western New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our communities deserve every penny of federal support available and I am committed to helping get it to them as soon as possible.”

Congressman Brian Higgins said, “The ferocity of this blizzard was nothing like we’ve seen. It took the lives of our neighbors, required a massive cleanup utilizing resources near and far, and left devastation in its wake. We are united in our effort to push for the disaster emergency support available through the federal government to help this community recover.”

Mayor Brown said, “As the City continues to recover following this historic storm, we need as many additional resources as possible from our partners in the federal government. The everyday struggles of our most vulnerable residents were highlighted during this storm and must be addressed. I thank United States Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for helping to get a federal declaration of a state of emergency to help bring the needed funds back to this community allowing us to heal and rebuild properly.”

“Senator Schumer has always been a good friend and strong advocate for Erie County and I thank him for his focus on helping us recover from the devastating Christmas blizzard of 2022”, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “This storm was deadly ferocious and will be long remembered locally as one of our worst winter storms ever. Declaring it a Major Disaster will not only help local governments recover from the staggering costs incurred by the blizzard but will also allow affected individuals to take advantage of recovery programs and services that would not normally be available. We believe that the blizzard reached the threshold necessary to classify it as a Major Disaster and thanks to Senator Schumer for his support in getting it recognized as such.”

“I want to thank Senator Schumer for his advocacy on behalf of Buffalo and Western New York,” said Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin. “The recent blizzard exposed the plight of the most vulnerable members of our community. Nearly three years after the start of the pandemic and less than a year after the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, many of our neighbors continue to live on the knife’s edge. The impact of a natural disaster can echo for months or even years, with loss of income or incurred costs devastating lives long after the cleanup has finished. The looting in East Buffalo exacerbated food insecurity, cutting off residents from the retailers they frequent on a daily or weekly basis. I am glad to see that Senator Schumer understands the needs of these communities.”

Schumer and Gillibrand stood together today at FeedMore WNY’s Food Warehouse in the City of Buffalo. The senators just personally delivered $2 million in the end of year spending bill to help FeedMore expand their facilities and to increase productivity in delivering meals to some of Western New York’s most underserved residents. FeedMore’s efforts during Winter Storm Elliot were integral to assisting some of the region’s most underserved communities, including the administering of daily wellness checks to all home-delivered meal clients, distributing emergency food kits, and replenishing backlogged emergency kits for those used throughout the storm. The federal funding Schumer and Gillibrand have just delivered will help bolster FeedMore’s operations even further as they enter 2023.

"We are heartened by how the Buffalo community has come together to lift up our neighbors. As we move forward and make long-term commitments to address the needs following the devastating blizzard, we are grateful for the support of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former Representative Chris Jacobs for their investment in FeedMore WNY’s future and infrastructure to ensure that FeedMore can continue providing services to our community,” said Lou Jacobs, chief executive officer of Delaware North and FeedMore WNY Board Member.

The representatives explained that the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act authorizes the president to issue “Emergency” declarations before or after catastrophes occur. The decision to issue an emergency declaration is at the discretion of the president, and must be requested by the governor of the state, which New York received on December 26th — following their advocacy. The current Emergency declaration allows New York State to seek reimbursement for emergency protective measures – like getting medical help to those in dire need, turning the power back on, and getting ambulances where they need to go.

Now that Western New York has begun its recovery process, a Preliminary Damage Assessment is underway, which allows the governor to also request a “Major Disaster” declaration for the state and municipalities to seek reimbursement for response work as well as permanent recovery funding. A Major Disaster Declaration would unlock additional public assistance categories for state, local, and tribal governments. The new categories include funding for roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and parks, recreational and other facilities, on top of the assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures already provided under the existing Emergency Declaration. As that damage is tabulated, FEMA has certain thresholds that have to be met to qualify for a Major Disaster declaration specific to the population of the state and the counties in question, with the threshold for New York State currently set at $36.5 million.

If a Major Disaster declaration is made, funding is available on a cost-sharing basis with FEMA generally covering 75 percent of the eligible costs for emergency work. The representatives said they are actively pushing FEMA to increase the federal cost share for the storm to maximize federal assistance for impacted communities across Western New York. The senators have a long history of fighting to increase the federal cost share after historic storms like the one experienced over the holiday weekend in Buffalo. For example, after Super Storm Sandy the senators were able to successfully increase the federal share from 75% to 90%, and in other incidents up to 100%.

A copy of Schumer, Gillibrand and Higgins joint letter appears below:

Dear President Biden,

We write to respectfully urge your swift consideration and authorization of a future Major Disaster declaration request from Governor Hochul on behalf of the State of New York in the wake of Winter Storm Elliott’s damage to Buffalo, Western New York, and across the state. Additionally, we request you authorize a significant increase in federal cost-sharing for emergency and permanent work in order to maximize recovery efforts for the region. This is following our three letters of support to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and you, both ahead of the storm and in its immediate aftermath. Such a declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (PL 100-707) would unlock crucial FEMA resources and assets that will aid the State, first responder, and community efforts to recover and rebuild in the coming months and years.

Since December 22 and over the holiday weekend until early this week, New Yorkers across the state endured severe high winds, gusting over 70 miles per hour, record levels of snowfall, and extreme cold – especially in the Buffalo metropolitan area, Western New York, and the North Country. Tragically, at least 42 people died due to the storm in New York. The storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people, led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, and created whiteout conditions that trapped drivers on arterial roadways for days. First responders and emergency workers faced a myriad of challenges, working around the clock, to save lives and rescue New Yorkers. They are true heroes, and we commend New York State government, the county and local governments in Western New York, the local volunteers who went out of their way to look after their neighbors, and local first responders for their bravery.

With the storm behind us, New Yorkers are looking at how to rebuild, and while we know the Preliminary Damage Assessment process is underway, we urge your swift consideration and approval of any forthcoming Major Disaster declaration request from Governor Hochul. The federal government must unlock the resources necessary to rebuild, and rebuild stronger, and this Major Disaster declaration and cost-share adjustment is the next step in getting New Yorkers the help they need to do exactly that. We are grateful for the prompt attention that the federal government has historically given in responding to disasters impacting New York State. In that spirit, we strongly urge you to approve any forthcoming Major Disaster declaration and grant an increased federal cost-share for New York as affected communities begin their recovery from this storm.