Western New York Residents Encouraged to be Counted in the Census

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Reverend Craig Pridgen, Senior Pastor and True Bethel Baptist Church and President of the Niagara Ministerial Council are teaming up to share information about the Census and stress how important it is for residents to be counted.

Watch Census Message: https://youtu.be/Ei8yyKZK9jY

Every 10 years the federal government conducts a Census to count the number of people living in the United States. The Census Bureau’s 2020 outreach began in March with residents receiving questionnaires by mail. The questionnaire consists of just nine questions requesting basic information and can be completed online, over the phone or by mail. Responses are kept private and the data is used to determine equal representation and fair distribution of federal resources.

Congressman Higgins said, “Achieving an accurate Census count is critical for our families and communities. It plays a role in determining health care, transportation, education, affordable housing and much more. Full participation today will determine the resources provided to our community for the next decade.”

Niagara County

According to the Census “Hard to Count” map, as of May 17, 2020, just 65.4% of residents in Niagara County and 51.8% in the City of Niagara Falls have self-respond to the Census, falling below recent Census response rates. In 2010, 69.3% of households in Niagara County filled out the census questionnaire, a decrease from 2000 when 75% self-responded.

Census numbers are vitally important to ensuring that communities, schools and families receive the federal resources they need. In 2014, the City of Niagara Falls nearly lost its over $2 million annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding after its reported population numbers fell below the 50,000 population threshold for CDBG recipients. Congressman Higgins was able to protect the City of Niagara Falls from losing that funding for parks, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements, by winning approval of an amendment to the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill.

Erie County

Erie County’s self-response rate to the Census is currently at 64.8%, below the 2010 response of 69.6% and the 2000 rate of 74% self-reporting to the Census. The Cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna both have lower response rates and are at risk of being undercounted. Just 58.2% of Lackawanna residents and 47.3% of Buffalo residents have responded to the Census thus far. Response rates in certain Census tracts in Buffalo and Niagara falls are under 25%.

A report issued by the George Washington University Institute of Public Policy notes that New York State communities received over $73.3 billion in federal funding through 55 federal program that derive funding levels based on 2010 census numbers. The programs range from Federal Direct Student Loans to Highway Funding and Special Education Grants to Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) funding.

Census Resources

The current nationwide response rate is 59.5%. Due to COVID-19, the deadline to respond to the Census has been extended until October 31, 2020. Responding quickly by mail, online or on the phone means Census takers won’t have to come to your door to collect constitutionally required Census data.

Please find below additional resources:

What questions are asked on the Census: https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html

Census information in Multiple Languages: www.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial-census/2020-census/planning-management/language-resources.html

Respond to the Census online at: www.my2020census.gov

Respond to the Census over the phone in English via: 844-330-2020 or go to www.2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone for additional phone numbers to respond in languages other than English

Respond to the Census by mail by sending your questionnaire to:

US Census Bureau

PO Box 20201

Jeffersonville, NY 47190-9701