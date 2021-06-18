Statement of U.S. House Co-Chairs of Canada-US Interparliamentary Group on Continued Extension of Border Restrictions

Congressmembers Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and Bill Huizenga (R-MI-2), who serve as co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, released the following joint statement in response to extension of U.S. – Canada border restrictions:

“Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border between our two nations.

“The lack of transparency surrounding these negotiations is a disservice to our constituents and the millions of residents on both sides of the border waiting to see their loved ones, visit their property, and renew business ties.

“While the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern marvel, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions or aligning additional essential traveler classes is simply unacceptable.”