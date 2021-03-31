Statement by Congressman Higgins

Today the U.S. State Department confirmed the U.S. received $335 million from Sudan to compensate for U.S. embassy bombings, the attack on the U.S.S. Cole and for the murder of Buffalo-native John Granville.

Higgins said, “John was a bright light committed to making a real difference in the world. This is a sad milestone and insufficient justice, but still some justice for the Granville family.”

John Granville grew up in South Buffalo, attended Canisius High School and earned a Master’s degree in International Development and Social Change from Clark University. He was working with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to assist with election efforts in South Sudan when, on January 1, 2008, John and a colleague were murdered by Islamic extremists on the way home from the British Embassy in Khartoum.

Higgins first learned about the killing after receiving a call from Granville’s mother the morning after John’s death and has been an advocate for the family since. John’s killers were arrested and later escaped from prison. Most recently Higgins worked with the Foreign Affairs Committee to request the settlement agreement be included in the omnibus budget package approved by the House late last year.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, “We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred. With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter.”