Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins On U.S. Plan to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

“The war in Afghanistan has come at great cost to the U.S. economically and in human lives, with more than 2,300 U.S. servicemembers killed and over 20,000 more injured while serving in Afghanistan. The region has faced civil war for over a thousand years. The U.S. has supported an effort to tamp down the violence, but ultimately the will for change must come from within and the time to bring our troops home is long overdue.

“We’ve spent years rebuilding the roads and bridges of Iraq and Afghanistan. Now it’s time for nation building here at home. President Biden has outlined a path to do that with the American Jobs Act. A strong, prosperous America is the best demonstration to the world of the value that comes with a representative democracy.”

Congressman Higgins has been critical of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and spoke out against continued funding of the war. Higgins, who previously served on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security, traveled to Afghanistan and witnessed first-hand the conditions and situational realities in the region. He wrote about his experience in a piece for Artvoice: Failed State Diary.