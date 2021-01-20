Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins on the Inauguration of President Biden & Vice President Harris

“In a history-making moment, today Joe Biden and Kamala Harris begin their tenure as President and Vice President of the United States. With this transition, we are filled with new optimism for healing and unity. This passage represents an opportunity to quell divisive rhetoric in exchange for respectful dialogue and meaningful consensus building to serve the needs of all Americans.

“We know President Biden to be a thoughtful, empathetic and collaborative leader, character traits that will help carry this nation forward through the most challenging of times. We must heed our President’s call to be restless, bold and optimistic as one nation. I am confident that better days are ahead and I’m eager to continue the work important to Western New Yorkers under our new Administration.”