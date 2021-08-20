Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins On the Extension of Travel Restrictions at the U.S. – Canadian Border

The United States is extending restrictions on travel at the Canadian border through September 21, 2021. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) who serves as co-chair of both the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada – U.S. Interparliamentary Group released the following statement in response:

“The U.S. – Canadian relationship is integral for our economies and life-quality. The failure to make opening the border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level.”

Travel restrictions at land ports of entry between the United States and Canada were first implemented in March 2020. On August 9, 2021, Canada reopened the border to allow vaccinated Americans to enter. The United States has not reciprocated to allow Canadians to cross the border into the U.S.