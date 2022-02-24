Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins On Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), a member of the bipartisan Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, released the following statement in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“Over 30 years ago, the Ukrainian people chose democracy over tyranny when they declared independence from the Soviet Union and established their own government.

“Engrossed with power, we are seeing Vladimir Putin authorize completely baseless attacks that will wreak chaos and devastation on the Ukrainian people and have consequences for the world’s security and economy.

“The U.S. and the world must stand united with the people of Ukraine.”