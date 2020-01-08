Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins in Response to Conflict With Iran

“General Soleimani had a long career masterminding operations to de-stabilize the Middle East. He was a bad guy. Plain and simple.

“Yet this is an Administration that has demonstrated a lack of competence in diplomacy with our allies, chaotic flip-flopping on foreign policy, and impulsive action desperately lacking long-term strategy and vision. The latest example of such being the Pentagon letter notifying Iraqi officials of U.S. troop withdrawal immediately followed by a retraction and Presidential deployment of thousands of new U.S. troops to the region. When will America speak with a clear diplomatic voice?

“Our country has over five thousand troops on the ground in Iraq. These service men and women are putting their lives on the line to protect our country from the threat of terror. We owe them, their families, and military who could be called up at any time, responsible decision making that protects our troops, our Country and our citizens around the world. By going it alone, the President is cutting off our ability to do that and risking further escalation.

“This President repeatedly says he wants to bring our troops home, but he isn’t doing it. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost nearly $5 trillion U.S. dollars and taken the lives of nearly 7,000 U.S. soldiers. America needs nation building here at home. This Congress must step up to rein in these actions to prevent another conflict that further disrupts this part of the world and forsakes American resources and lives.”