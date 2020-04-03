Statement By Congressman Brian Higgins

“The concept of National Guard troops taking custody of ventilators, personal protective equipment and other resources from Western New York is unacceptable.

“My staff and I are speaking directly to healthcare executives throughout Western New York on a near-hourly basis. They tell us that chronic shortages of supplies and equipment, including resources for testing for COVID-19 still remain.

“For several weeks, our healthcare institutions have successfully engaged in monumental efforts to address the current crisis with a keen eye toward preparedness, and have done what is necessary to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in this region. These institutions cannot now have their legs cut out from under them as we face the COVID-19 peak that surely lies ahead for this region.

“Our doctors and nurses and others on the front lines of this crisis continue to risk their own health and safety to protect the lives of those in Western New York. We must ensure these professionals have the resources they need to face the mounting crisis.”