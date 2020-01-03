Statement by Congressman Brian Higgins

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s orders for military action which led to the death of Iran General Qasem Soleimani:

“The threat posed by Iran and its leaders is clear. Under the direction of Soleimani, Iran's forces have continually sought death and destruction to Americans and our allies around the world. The escalation of force represented by this action, without required consultation with Congress, risks the lives of our troops, diplomats and civilians. Previous wars in the Middle East have cost American lives and resources. This action will also have consequences yet to be seen that we must be ready for. Americans deserve to know more.”