Rep. Higgins Urges Expediency as US-Canada Plan for Border Re-Opening

With United States and Canadian officials expected to discuss plans to re-open the border, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released the following statement urging both nations to act with urgency:

“Science tells us that fully vaccinated people pose virtually no risk to transmit or receive COVID-19. In recognition of this, in terms of domestic policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised lifting restrictions on vaccinated people. The same policy can and should be extended immediately for vaccinated Americans and Canadians crossing the border. People have not been able to access property they own or see loved ones for over 15 months, and they shouldn’t have to wait any longer. Dialogue between our two nations to coordinate logistics is important, but dialogue is not enough. We need action this week to avoid any further unnecessary blanket extensions.”

“It is particularly disappointing that through all of these many monthly extensions of this now-indefensible policy, the current U.S. administration has continued to implement the policy of the previous U.S. administration and has failed to advance a reunification policy for loved ones at least as generous as the one put in place by Canada many months ago.”

Higgins serves as Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group. His Western New York district, which includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls, borders Southern Ontario.