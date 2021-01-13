President Trump is Impeached

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced, in a bipartisan vote, the House of Representatives has impeached President Donald J. Trump.

Higgins said, “The facts are clear and compelling - President Trump incited an insurrection against America’s democracy. Through his words and actions, Trump publicly broadcast the evidence in the lead-up to the attack. The outcome of his actions was on full display for the world to see with Members of Congress serving as both targets and first-hand witnesses. Efforts to minimize, accept or excuse this insurrection represents a failure by Members to live up to our oath and a failure to protect the democracy this country was founded on and other nations have aspired to model. Members who oppose impeachment are either wrong, weak, or both.”

The articles of impeachment legislation (H.Res.24), cosponsored by Congressman Higgins and approved by the House, finds President Trump “has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law” warranting impeachment and removal.

The United States Constitution dictates the impeachment process and justification, in Article 1, Section 2 giving the House of Representatives the “sole Power of Impeachment” and in Article 2, Section 4 compelling impeachment of the President for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

This is the second time President Trump has been impeached, with the House previously voting to impeach for previous offenses on December 18, 2019. Trump is one of three U.S. Presidents to be impeached and the only President to be impeached twice.