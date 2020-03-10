Higgins Urges FDA to Fast Track New York’s Coronavirus Testing Capacity; Calls for A Strong Federal Economic Response

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is calling for immediate and long-term action by the federal government in response to the coronavirus. The Congressman is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to swiftly approve the use of high-throughput technologies to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York laboratories, including at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. After addressing the immediate public health needs, Higgins is also advocating for the federal government to advance measures that inject growth and confidence in the economy.

In a letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Higgins writes: “New York State has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by FDA to allow certain labs to begin manual testing of samples for COVID-19. However, labs using manual testing are only typically able to process fewer than 100 samples per day. This capacity is completely insufficient to meet the need for COVID-19 testing in New York State. Labs in New York State have not yet been granted the ability to perform high-throughput (also known as “automated”) testing of samples for COVID-19, a process that would greatly expand the capacity of each lab to test thousands of samples per day.”

Higgins also spoke on the House floor urging a strong response from Washington to address the considerable economic consequences of coronavirus: https://youtu.be/XEWjrPBBYcc

Last week Congress approved $8.3 billion to address the urgent costs associated with testing and treating those with coronavirus and minimizing the growing impact of the virus.