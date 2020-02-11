Higgins Says Western New Yorkers Stand to Lose Under Trump’s Budget

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), a member of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, provided in an analysis of the Trump Budget, released this week, the devastating impact it would have on the people, neighborhoods and economy of Western New York.

Higgins said, “The President’s budget represents misplaced priorities that extend tax cuts for the wealthy on the backs of hardworking Americans, seniors and students. This is a budget that lacks the big ideas critical to advancing the economy for everyone while increasing the debt. It takes away from promising medical research, disinvests in the education of our young people, and gets us nowhere in addressing the urgent need to rebuild the roads and bridges of America.”

Higgins detailed the impact to Western New York:

HEALTH Description/WNY Impact FY20 Enacted FY21 Trump Budget Medicare Cuts Medicare by $756 billion over 10 years Social Security Cuts Social Security by $24 billion over 10 years Medicaid Cuts Medicaid by $920 billion over 10 years National Institutes of Health (NIH) The NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and leads the world in supporting innovative multidisciplinary biomedical research. In 2019 WNY was awarded over $103.5M in health research grants. $41.7 billion $38.7 billion - cuts Medical Research by $3 billion National Cancer Institute (NCI) NCI supports millions of dollars in cancer research at Roswell Park, the University at Buffalo and other Western New York research labs each year. $6.25 billion $5.68 billion - cuts cancer research by $560 million Children's Health Insurance Program CHIP provides federal matching funds to states to provide health coverage to children in families with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid, but who can't afford private coverage. $17.7 billion $15.8 billion - cuts health insurance for children by over 10%

ECONOMY Description/WNY Impact FY20 Enacted FY21 Trump Budget Community Development Block Grant Program Provided WNY with over $22M in FY19 for neighborhood revitalization and infrastructure projects. $3.4 billion ELIMINATED Heritage Partnership Program Umbrella for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which has led to the Discover Niagara Shuttle and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Museum. $71 million ELIMINATED National Park Service's Historic Preservation Fund Among other duties, this program administers the Historic Tax Credit approval process. Historic Tax Credits have climbed to $1.27 billion in approved investment in Buffalo-Niagara since 1999. $118.6 million $40.67 million - a 65% decrease Economic Development Administration EDA plays a critical role in fostering regional economic development efforts in communities across the nation. Launch NY, which has attracted over $408 million in additional capital to the region, received EDA funding. $333 million ELIMINATED Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) MEP Centers support the growth of manufacturing companies and jobs. WNY’s Insyte Consulting is a top national performer. $146 million ELIMINATED National Endowment for the Arts/National Endowment for the Humanities Since 2000, art and cultural organizations in Buffalo have received over $3.3 million through the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition, Buffalo organizations and educational institutions have been awarded more than $6.57 million through National Endowment for the Humanities. $162.25 million each ELIMINATED HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Provides formula funding to local communities for a range of activities related to building, buying or rehabbing affordable housing. In FY19 WNY municipalities received over $5M in HOME funds. $1.35 billion ELIMINATED Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI - Treasury) Increases opportunity in distressed communities, supporting efforts by Launch NY and Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI). $262 million $14 million - a decrease of almost 95%

PUBLIC SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT Description/WNY Impact FY20 Enacted FY21 Trump Budget Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps keep seniors & families safe and healthy through programs that help with energy costs. $3.7 billion ELIMINATED FEMA - Assistance to Firefighter Grants Provides funding to support equipment and training for firefighters. In FY19 fire departments in NY26 were awarded over $10.739 million in fire grants. $355 million $344 million - cuts grants to fire departments by $11 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund Supports local investments in water infrastructure to improve water quality. $1.638 billion 1.12 billion - water infrastructure funding cut by more than 31% Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Supports local investments in water infrastructure to promote safe drinking water. $1.126 billion $863 million - water infrastructure cut by over 23% Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) Federal justice assistance program that provides resources to law enforcement agencies to form vital partnerships between communities and key stakeholders. Buffalo & Niagara Falls awarded grants. $547.21 million $411 million - cuts JAG grants by almost 25% Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Programs Provides resources and technical assistance to state and local law enforcement to advance the practice of community policing. $343 million $99 million - cuts community policing grants by over 71% Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Facilitates renewable energy research and development projects. 2.8 billion $719.5 million Formerly Utilized Site Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Provides cleanup of contaminated sites. Cuts would impact FUSRAP sites in Tonawanda, Lewiston and Lockport. $200 million $141 million, proposes transferring to Department of Energy from the Army Corps. Army Corps - Civil Works Operation & Maintenance Will impact the ability to fund local projects. Army Corps FY21 work plan includes $6.547M for the Black Rock and Tonawanda Harbors as well as $1.2M for the Buffalo Harbor $3.8 billion $2 billion - cutting resources for Army Corps projects by more than 47% Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tasked with the protection of human health and the environment. $9.1 billion $6.7 billion - a 26.5% cut to the EPA

EDUCATION Description/WNY Impact FY20 Enacted FY21 Trump Budget Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) Engages millions of Americans in service through its core programs including Senior Corps, widely used by the City of Buffalo, and AmeriCorps. $1.14 billion ELIMINATED Educational Opportunity Grants (Education) SEOG program provides need-based grant aid to eligible undergraduate students to help reduce financial barriers to college education $865 million ELIMINATED Federal Work Study (Education) The FWS program assists needy undergraduate and graduate students in financing postsecondary

education costs through part-time employment. $1.2 billion $500 million - cuts work study by over 58% Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Provides a forgiveness repayment option for borrowers working full-time in a public service or non-profit professions who meet certain terms and qualifications. ELIMINATED

The Budget Committee will have a hearing on the President’s budget this week. The federal 2021 fiscal year begins on October 1, 2020. Final budget authority rests with Congress.