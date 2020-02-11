Mobile Menu - OpenMobile Menu - Closed

Higgins Says Western New Yorkers Stand to Lose Under Trump’s Budget

Feb 11, 2020
Press Release
Local Economy, Seniors, Cancer Research, Public Safety, Students & Environment Take Major Hit in Trump Budget

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), a member of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, provided in an analysis of the Trump Budget, released this week, the devastating impact it would have on the people, neighborhoods and economy of Western New York.

Higgins said, “The President’s budget represents misplaced priorities that extend tax cuts for the wealthy on the backs of hardworking Americans, seniors and students. This is a budget that lacks the big ideas critical to advancing the economy for everyone while increasing the debt. It takes away from promising medical research, disinvests in the education of our young people, and gets us nowhere in addressing the urgent need to rebuild the roads and bridges of America.”

Higgins detailed the impact to Western New York:

HEALTH

 Description/WNY Impact

FY20 Enacted

FY21 Trump Budget

Medicare

 

  

Cuts Medicare by $756 billion over 10 years

Social Security

 

  

Cuts Social Security by $24 billion over 10 years

Medicaid

 

  

Cuts Medicaid by $920 billion over 10 years

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

The NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and leads the world in supporting innovative multidisciplinary biomedical research.  In 2019 WNY was awarded over $103.5M in health research grants.

$41.7 billion

$38.7 billion - cuts Medical Research by $3 billion

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

NCI supports millions of dollars in cancer research at Roswell Park, the University at Buffalo and other Western New York research labs each year. 

$6.25 billion

$5.68 billion - cuts cancer research by $560 million

Children's Health Insurance Program

CHIP provides federal matching funds to states to provide health coverage to children in families with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid, but who can't afford private coverage.

$17.7 billion

$15.8 billion - cuts health insurance for children by over 10%

 

ECONOMY

 Description/WNY Impact

FY20 Enacted

FY21 Trump Budget

Community Development Block Grant Program

Provided WNY with over $22M in FY19 for neighborhood revitalization and infrastructure projects.

$3.4 billion

ELIMINATED

Heritage Partnership Program

Umbrella for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which has led to the Discover Niagara Shuttle and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Museum.

$71 million

ELIMINATED

National Park Service's Historic Preservation Fund

Among other duties, this program administers the Historic Tax Credit approval process.  Historic Tax Credits have climbed to $1.27 billion in approved investment in Buffalo-Niagara since 1999.

$118.6 million

$40.67 million - a 65% decrease

Economic Development Administration

EDA plays a critical role in fostering regional economic development efforts in communities across the nation.  Launch NY, which has attracted over $408 million in additional capital to the region, received EDA funding.

$333 million

ELIMINATED

Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP)

MEP Centers support the growth of manufacturing companies and jobs.  WNY’s Insyte Consulting is a top national performer.

$146 million

ELIMINATED

National Endowment for the Arts/National Endowment for the Humanities

Since 2000, art and cultural organizations in Buffalo have received over $3.3 million through the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition, Buffalo organizations and educational institutions have been awarded more than $6.57 million through National Endowment for the Humanities.  

$162.25 million each

ELIMINATED

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)

Provides formula funding to local communities for a range of activities related to building, buying or rehabbing affordable housing.  In FY19 WNY municipalities received over $5M in HOME funds.

$1.35 billion

ELIMINATED

Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI - Treasury)

Increases opportunity in distressed communities, supporting efforts by Launch NY and Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI).

$262 million

$14 million - a decrease of almost 95%

 

PUBLIC SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT

 Description/WNY Impact

FY20 Enacted

FY21 Trump Budget

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps keep seniors & families safe and healthy through programs that help with energy costs.

$3.7 billion

ELIMINATED

FEMA - Assistance to Firefighter Grants

Provides funding to support equipment and training for firefighters.  In FY19 fire departments in NY26 were awarded over $10.739 million in fire grants.

$355 million

$344 million - cuts grants to fire departments by $11 million

Clean Water State Revolving Fund

Supports local investments in water infrastructure to improve water quality.

$1.638 billion

1.12 billion - water infrastructure funding cut by more than 31%

Drinking Water State Revolving Fund

Supports local investments in water infrastructure to promote safe drinking water.

$1.126 billion

$863 million - water infrastructure cut by over 23%

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG)

Federal justice assistance program that provides resources to law enforcement agencies to form vital partnerships between communities and key stakeholders.  Buffalo & Niagara Falls awarded grants.

$547.21 million

$411 million - cuts JAG grants by almost 25%

Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Programs

Provides resources and technical assistance to state and local law enforcement to advance the practice of community policing.

$343 million

$99 million - cuts community policing grants by over 71%

Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Facilitates renewable energy research and development projects.

2.8 billion

$719.5 million

Formerly Utilized Site Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP)

Provides cleanup of contaminated sites. Cuts would impact FUSRAP sites in Tonawanda, Lewiston and Lockport.

$200 million

$141 million, proposes transferring to Department of Energy from the Army Corps.

Army Corps - Civil Works Operation & Maintenance

Will impact the ability to fund local projects.  Army Corps FY21 work plan includes $6.547M for the Black Rock and Tonawanda Harbors as well as $1.2M for the Buffalo Harbor

$3.8 billion

$2 billion - cutting resources for Army Corps projects by more than 47%

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Tasked with the protection of human health and the environment.

$9.1 billion

$6.7 billion - a 26.5% cut to the EPA

 

EDUCATION

 Description/WNY Impact

FY20 Enacted

FY21 Trump Budget

Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS)

Engages millions of Americans in service through its core programs including Senior Corps, widely used by the City of Buffalo, and AmeriCorps.

$1.14 billion

ELIMINATED

Educational Opportunity Grants (Education)

SEOG program provides need-based grant aid to eligible undergraduate students to help reduce financial barriers to college education

$865 million

ELIMINATED

Federal Work Study (Education)

The FWS program assists needy undergraduate and graduate students in financing postsecondary
education costs through part-time employment.

$1.2 billion

$500 million - cuts work study by over 58%

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Provides a forgiveness repayment option for borrowers working full-time in a public service or non-profit professions who meet certain terms and qualifications.

 

ELIMINATED

 

The Budget Committee will have a hearing on the President’s budget this week. The federal 2021 fiscal year begins on October 1, 2020. Final budget authority rests with Congress.

 

Issues: 
Economic Development, Education & Student Loans, Education, Energy & Environment, Health Care, Infrastructure and Jobs, Medicare & Social Security