Higgins Says Municipalities in Erie & Niagara Counties to Receive Over $792 Million in COVID Relief Under Biden Plan

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Erie and Niagara Counties will receive over $792 million in estimated federal disaster relief under the American Rescue Plan. The newly released data is provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.

“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” said Congressman Higgins. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”

In addition to service cuts, in the absence of this federal aid, local homeowners and small businesses faced the prospect of substantial property tax hikes and other increases in local taxes and fees, which can now be mitigated or averted altogether.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments with 60% dedicated to states and 40% for localities. Local governments nationwide will receive $130.2 billion divided evenly between cities, using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula, and counties based on population numbers.

New York State is estimated to receive $12.665 billion directly and New York municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.64 billion.

Below is a breakdown of the federal funding Erie and Niagara Counties are estimated to receive under the bill:

Municipality Federal Aid - No Overlap Federal Aid - All Overlap Niagara County $41,000,000 $41,000,000 City of Niagara Falls $55,000,000 $55,000,000 City of North Tonawanda $5,612,122 $6,746,036 City of Lockport $3,775,784 $4,538,671 Town of Cambria $1,064,145 $1,279,153 Town of Hartland $738,748 $888,010 Town of Lewiston $2,922,657 $3,513,172 Town of Lockport $3,709,633 $4,459,154 Town of Newfane $1,724,362 $2,072,765 Town of Niagara $1,479,160 $1,778,020 Town of Pendleton $1,254,653 $1,508,152 Town of Porter $1,209,197 $1,453,512 Town of Royalton $1,387,879 $1,668,296 Town of Somerset $472,666 $568,167 Town of Wheatfield $3,347,835 $4,024,255 Town of Wilson $1,070,058 $1,286,260 Village of Barker $93,868 $112,834 Village of Lewiston $475,438 $571,498 Village of Middleport $324,288 $389,809 Village of Wilson $225,061 $270,534 Village of Youngstown $349,048 $419,573 TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY $127,236,602 $133,547,871 Erie County $180,000,000 $180,000,000 City of Buffalo $324,000,000 $324,000,000 Town of Amherst $14,000,000 $14,000,000 Town of Cheektowaga $24,000,000 $24,000,000 Town of Hamburg $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Town of Tonawanda $39,000,000 $39,000,000 City of Tonawanda $2,734,367 $3,286,838 City of Lackawanna $3,283,162 $3,946,516 Town of Grand Island $3,934,694 $4,729,688 Town of West Seneca $8,375,130 $10,067,302 Village of Sloan $656,706 $789,392 Village of Depew $2,781,670 $3,343,699 Village of Williamsville $967,321 $1,162,765 Village of Kenmore $2,785,735 $3,348,586 Village of Akron $60,977 $73,298 Town of Alden $1,838,371 $2,209,809 Village of Alden $473,775 $569,499 Village of Angola $389,330 $467,993 Town of Aurora $2,547,555 $3,062,281 Village of Blasdell $490,774 $589,934 Town of Boston $1,488,768 $1,789,570 Town of Brant $379,907 $456,666 Town of Clarence $6,031,387 $7,250,012 Town of Colden $615,870 $740,305 Town of Collins $1,193,306 $1,434,410 Town of Concord $1,565,821 $1,882,191 Village of East Aurora $1,145,078 $1,376,438 Town of Eden $1,409,683 $1,694,505 Town of Elma $2,171,344 $2,610,058 Town of Evans $2,983,265 $3,586,025 Village of Gowanda $478,394 $575,052 Village of Hamburg $1,790,698 $2,152,503 Town of Holland $619,381 $744,525 Town of Lancaster $7,995,408 $9,610,858 Village of Lancaster $1,869,599 $2,247,346 Town of Marilla $995,038 $1,196,082 Town of Newstead $1,606,842 $1,931,500 Town of North Collins $644,326 $774,510 Village of North Collins $221,920 $266,759 Town of Orchard Park $5,458,016 $6,560,793 Village of Orchard Park $580,392 $697,659 Town of Sardinia $514,796 $618,809 Village of Springville $790,671 $950,424 Town of Wales $555,632 $667,896 TOTAL ERIE COUNTY $665,425,109 $680,462,496 Erie & Niagara Counties Combined $792,661,711 $814,010,367

* "No Overlap" calculations assume that, in some states, certain township and city governments have entirely distinct populations: "All Overlap" calculations assume those populations have maximum overlap.

On February 3, 2021 the House of Representatives approved a budget resolution setting forth a process for Congress to draft and consider the American Rescue Plan. Committees are now in the process of writing and discussing the COVID relief legislation. House leadership has indicated plans to bring the package to the floor for a vote in a couple weeks.