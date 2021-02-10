Higgins Says Municipalities in Erie & Niagara Counties to Receive Over $792 Million in COVID Relief Under Biden Plan
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Erie and Niagara Counties will receive over $792 million in estimated federal disaster relief under the American Rescue Plan. The newly released data is provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.
“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” said Congressman Higgins. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”
In addition to service cuts, in the absence of this federal aid, local homeowners and small businesses faced the prospect of substantial property tax hikes and other increases in local taxes and fees, which can now be mitigated or averted altogether.
President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments with 60% dedicated to states and 40% for localities. Local governments nationwide will receive $130.2 billion divided evenly between cities, using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula, and counties based on population numbers.
New York State is estimated to receive $12.665 billion directly and New York municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.64 billion.
Below is a breakdown of the federal funding Erie and Niagara Counties are estimated to receive under the bill:
|
Municipality
|
Federal Aid - No Overlap
|
Federal Aid - All Overlap
|
Niagara County
|
$41,000,000
|
$41,000,000
|
City of Niagara Falls
|
$55,000,000
|
$55,000,000
|
City of North Tonawanda
|
$5,612,122
|
$6,746,036
|
City of Lockport
|
$3,775,784
|
$4,538,671
|
Town of Cambria
|
$1,064,145
|
$1,279,153
|
Town of Hartland
|
$738,748
|
$888,010
|
Town of Lewiston
|
$2,922,657
|
$3,513,172
|
Town of Lockport
|
$3,709,633
|
$4,459,154
|
Town of Newfane
|
$1,724,362
|
$2,072,765
|
Town of Niagara
|
$1,479,160
|
$1,778,020
|
Town of Pendleton
|
$1,254,653
|
$1,508,152
|
Town of Porter
|
$1,209,197
|
$1,453,512
|
Town of Royalton
|
$1,387,879
|
$1,668,296
|
Town of Somerset
|
$472,666
|
$568,167
|
Town of Wheatfield
|
$3,347,835
|
$4,024,255
|
Town of Wilson
|
$1,070,058
|
$1,286,260
|
Village of Barker
|
$93,868
|
$112,834
|
Village of Lewiston
|
$475,438
|
$571,498
|
Village of Middleport
|
$324,288
|
$389,809
|
Village of Wilson
|
$225,061
|
$270,534
|
Village of Youngstown
|
$349,048
|
$419,573
|
TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY
|
$127,236,602
|
$133,547,871
|
|
|
|
Erie County
|
$180,000,000
|
$180,000,000
|
City of Buffalo
|
$324,000,000
|
$324,000,000
|
Town of Amherst
|
$14,000,000
|
$14,000,000
|
Town of Cheektowaga
|
$24,000,000
|
$24,000,000
|
Town of Hamburg
|
$10,000,000
|
$10,000,000
|
Town of Tonawanda
|
$39,000,000
|
$39,000,000
|
City of Tonawanda
|
$2,734,367
|
$3,286,838
|
City of Lackawanna
|
$3,283,162
|
$3,946,516
|
Town of Grand Island
|
$3,934,694
|
$4,729,688
|
Town of West Seneca
|
$8,375,130
|
$10,067,302
|
Village of Sloan
|
$656,706
|
$789,392
|
Village of Depew
|
$2,781,670
|
$3,343,699
|
Village of Williamsville
|
$967,321
|
$1,162,765
|
Village of Kenmore
|
$2,785,735
|
$3,348,586
|
Village of Akron
|
$60,977
|
$73,298
|
Town of Alden
|
$1,838,371
|
$2,209,809
|
Village of Alden
|
$473,775
|
$569,499
|
Village of Angola
|
$389,330
|
$467,993
|
Town of Aurora
|
$2,547,555
|
$3,062,281
|
Village of Blasdell
|
$490,774
|
$589,934
|
Town of Boston
|
$1,488,768
|
$1,789,570
|
Town of Brant
|
$379,907
|
$456,666
|
Town of Clarence
|
$6,031,387
|
$7,250,012
|
Town of Colden
|
$615,870
|
$740,305
|
Town of Collins
|
$1,193,306
|
$1,434,410
|
Town of Concord
|
$1,565,821
|
$1,882,191
|
Village of East Aurora
|
$1,145,078
|
$1,376,438
|
Town of Eden
|
$1,409,683
|
$1,694,505
|
Town of Elma
|
$2,171,344
|
$2,610,058
|
Town of Evans
|
$2,983,265
|
$3,586,025
|
Village of Gowanda
|
$478,394
|
$575,052
|
Village of Hamburg
|
$1,790,698
|
$2,152,503
|
Town of Holland
|
$619,381
|
$744,525
|
Town of Lancaster
|
$7,995,408
|
$9,610,858
|
Village of Lancaster
|
$1,869,599
|
$2,247,346
|
Town of Marilla
|
$995,038
|
$1,196,082
|
Town of Newstead
|
$1,606,842
|
$1,931,500
|
Town of North Collins
|
$644,326
|
$774,510
|
Village of North Collins
|
$221,920
|
$266,759
|
Town of Orchard Park
|
$5,458,016
|
$6,560,793
|
Village of Orchard Park
|
$580,392
|
$697,659
|
Town of Sardinia
|
$514,796
|
$618,809
|
Village of Springville
|
$790,671
|
$950,424
|
Town of Wales
|
$555,632
|
$667,896
|
TOTAL ERIE COUNTY
|
$665,425,109
|
$680,462,496
|
|
|
|
Erie & Niagara Counties Combined
|
$792,661,711
|
$814,010,367
* "No Overlap" calculations assume that, in some states, certain township and city governments have entirely distinct populations: "All Overlap" calculations assume those populations have maximum overlap.
On February 3, 2021 the House of Representatives approved a budget resolution setting forth a process for Congress to draft and consider the American Rescue Plan. Committees are now in the process of writing and discussing the COVID relief legislation. House leadership has indicated plans to bring the package to the floor for a vote in a couple weeks.