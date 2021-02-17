Higgins Says Local School Districts Slated to Receive an Estimated $414 Million Under the American Rescue Plan

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced that school districts in Erie and Niagara Counties would see an estimated $413,973,000 in COVID relief under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The data was provided by the House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor, which recently held hearings to advance education measures included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

“Schools have taken extraordinary measures to meet the challenges of keeping children safe and learning during the pandemic,” said Congressman Higgins. “This has been a difficult time for districts, teachers, staff and families. Federal resources are urgently needed at the school district level directly and specifically to keep students from falling behind.”

Michael Cornell, Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District and President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said, , “School Districts in Erie and Niagara County have spared no effort or expense in support of the academic and non-academic needs of children and families since the beginning of this pandemic. While the details need to be worked out, we are always hopeful when we see a federal investment in public education.”

The COVID relief package provides nearly $130 billion nationwide for an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Below is a breakdown of estimated funding to districts in Western New York provided by the Congressional Research Service.

LEA Name Estimated Grant Estimated Minimum Reservation of LEA Funds to Address Learning Loss Remaining LEA Funds ERIE Akron Central School District $1,723,000 $345,000 $1,378,000 ERIE Alden Central School District $1,752,000 $350,000 $1,401,000 ERIE Amherst Central School District $3,191,000 $638,000 $2,553,000 ERIE Buffalo City School District $245,107,000 $49,021,000 $196,086,000 ERIE Cheektowaga Central School District $5,814,000 $1,163,000 $4,652,000 ERIE Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District $4,035,000 $807,000 $3,228,000 ERIE Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District $2,761,000 $552,000 $2,209,000 ERIE Clarence Central School District $3,592,000 $718,000 $2,874,000 ERIE Cleveland Hill Union Free School District $3,088,000 $618,000 $2,471,000 ERIE Depew Union Free School District $3,851,000 $770,000 $3,081,000 ERIE East Aurora Union Free School District $1,674,000 $335,000 $1,339,000 ERIE Eden Central School District $1,175,000 $235,000 $940,000 ERIE Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore) $4,107,000 $821,000 $3,286,000 ERIE Frontier Central School District $4,062,000 $812,000 $3,250,000 ERIE Grand Island Central School District $2,685,000 $537,000 $2,148,000 ERIE Hamburg Central School District $2,007,000 $401,000 $1,605,000 ERIE Holland Central School District $959,000 $192,000 $767,000 ERIE Iroquois Central School District $1,449,000 $290,000 $1,159,000 ERIE Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District $12,028,000 $2,406,000 $9,622,000 ERIE Lackawanna City School District $14,759,000 $2,952,000 $11,808,000 ERIE Lancaster Central School District $3,465,000 $693,000 $2,772,000 ERIE North Collins Central School District $996,000 $199,000 $797,000 ERIE Orchard Park Central School District $1,384,000 $277,000 $1,107,000 ERIE Springville-Griffith Institute Central School $2,261,000 $452,000 $1,809,000 ERIE Sweet Home Central School District $5,964,000 $1,193,000 $4,771,000 ERIE Tonawanda City School District $3,203,000 $641,000 $2,562,000 ERIE West Seneca Central School District $6,510,000 $1,302,000 $5,208,000 ERIE Williamsville Central School District $3,417,000 $683,000 $2,734,000 NIAGARA Barker Central School District $1,282,000 $256,000 $1,026,000 NIAGARA Lewiston-Porter Central School District $2,007,000 $401,000 $1,605,000 NIAGARA Lockport City School District $12,316,000 $2,463,000 $9,853,000 NIAGARA Newfane Central School District $2,139,000 $428,000 $1,711,000 NIAGARA Niagara Falls City School District $34,005,000 $6,801,000 $27,204,000 NIAGARA Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District $4,454,000 $891,000 $3,563,000 NIAGARA North Tonawanda City School District $5,974,000 $1,195,000 $4,779,000 NIAGARA Royalton-Hartland Central School District $1,605,000 $321,000 $1,284,000 NIAGARA Starpoint Central School District $1,576,000 $315,000 $1,261,000 NIAGARA Wilson Central School District $1,596,000 $319,000 $1,276,000 Total Erie County $347,019,000 $69,403,000 $277,617,000 Total Niagara County $66,954,000 $13,390,000 $53,562,000 TOTAL ERIE & NIAGARA SCHOOL DISTRICTS $413,973,000 $82,793,000 $331,179,000 Source: Prepared by CRS on February 17, 2021 based on the legislation ordered to be submitted to the House Budget Committee by the House Education and Labor Committee, Pursuant to the Reconciliation Directives Included in S.Con.Res. 5. and unpublished data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, Budget Service. Notes: Details may not add to totals due to rounding. States would have to make adjustments to LEA grant amounts to account for LEAs for which CRS was unable to estimate grant amounts, such as newly formed LEAs or charter schools that operate as independent LEAs. Thus, the estimated LEA grant amounts detailed in this table may be higher than what an LEA would actually receive. If an LEA has an estimated grant amount of $0, the LEA did not receive a Title I-A grant in FY2020. LEA totals for a given state may not sum to estimated state totals for grants to LEAs included in Column G of Table 2 due to rounding. Notice: These are estimated grants only. These estimates are provided solely to assist in comparisons of the relative impact of alternative formulas and funding levels in the legislative process. They are not intended to predict specific amounts LEAs would receive. In addition to other limitations, data needed to calculate final grants may not yet be available.

School districts (K-12) across New York State will see over $2.6 billion. Separately New York State would receive $1.832 billion to assist child care operators and over $59 million toward Head Start programs.

An additional $40 billion is included in the American Rescue Plan for higher education institutions, including more than $9.473 billion for colleges in New York State. Under the legislation colleges must dedicate at least half of the funding to students, addressing financial aid, homelessness, hunger or other COVID related student hardships.

On February 22, the House Budget Committee, on which Congressman Higgins serves, will hold a hearing to consider the relief package including the education aid and measures advanced by other committees such as those announced by Congressman Higgins following the recent Ways and Means Committee hearing. The relief package will then advance to votes of the full House and Senate.