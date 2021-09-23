Higgins Says Federal Budget and Policies Must Meet the Needs of America’s Growing Senior Population

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) provided remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives urging Congress to include policies that improve financial stability and life-quality for older Americans in the 2022 budget.

(To access video click above or go to: https://youtu.be/pAsScOtJUCA)

Measures currently under discussion which Congressman Higgins is pushing for through the Build Back Better package include:

Expanding Medicare coverage to include dental, vision and hearing

Lowering prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices

Creating a national paid family and medical leave program so that families can take time off to care for loved ones

Investing in the Home- and Community-Based Services program which allows Medicaid beneficiaries to stay in their homes instead of transitioning to nursing home care

Creating a new tax credit for expenses incurred by certified caregivers

In his remarks, Higgins pointed out how these policies would substantially help seniors in Western New York and called the measures “important investments in our seniors and those who love them.”

The Population Reference Bureau Fact Sheet on Aging points out that the number of Americans 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060.

The House and Senate both approved a framework for the Build Back Better legislation in August. Provisions were discussed through the committee process in recent weeks. The House is planning to develop and vote on a final package in the weeks ahead.