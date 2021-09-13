Higgins Reports Nearly $92 Million Delivered to Western New York Families through the Child Tax Credit in August Alone

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) shared a new report issued by the Joint Economic Committee indicating approximately 228,000 advance Child Tax Credit payments were distributed in Western New York’s three Congressional districts delivering an estimated $91.9 million to local families in the month of August.

“The Child Tax Credit is working to lift children out of poverty and to help families plan ahead,” said Higgins. “This money, spent on food, clothing, child care and other needs is reinvested in Western New York, boosting the local economy and supporting jobs for local workers.”

The American Rescue Plan, supported by Congressman Higgins, allowed for families to receive half of the expanded Child Tax Credit in advance through monthly payments distributed July through December of 2021. Parents can receive between $250-300 per each child each month.

The U.S. Treasury reported that 61 million children nationwide benefited from the August Child Tax Credit payment, 1.6 million more children than in July, the first month of distribution. An estimated 365,000 children in Western New York (Congressional Districts NY-23, NY-26 & NY-27) qualify under the program. The average payment per eligible household in New York State was $412.

Nearly 91% of the families living in Congressman Higgins’ district are eligible. Most receive the tax credit automatically but some, particularly those who didn’t need to file taxes last year, may need to take additional steps. Families with children 17 and under who are currently not receiving the Child Tax Credit can answer some simple questions to begin receiving the payments monthly through December. To learn more visit: GetCTC.org.