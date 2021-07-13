Higgins Pushes for Child Tax Credit Permanence On the Eve of First Payment

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), a Member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, is pushing to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent, days before the first payment is scheduled to be released. Payments are set to begin hitting families’ bank accounts on Thursday, July 15, and will be disbursed monthly through December.



“The new, expanded Child Tax Credit will provide working families with much-needed relief to help pay for transportation, childcare, housing costs, groceries, and more,” said Congressman Higgins. “To give families the ability to plan for their financial future, we must make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent as soon as possible.”



The American Rescue Plan Act, which the Congressman voted in support of earlier this year, expanded the Child Tax Credit for one year, from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17 and $3,600 per child under 6 years old. The American Family Act (H.R. 928) introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), would make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent. The bill has 167 cosponsors, including Higgins. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (MA-01) supports making the credit permanent as well, with a provision to do so included in his draft bill, the Building an Economy for Families Act.



Yesterday Congressman Higgins joined a call with the White House and other Members of Congress to discuss the importance of the Child Tax Credit to working families. This call follows an event last week, where Congressman Higgins joined People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) Buffalo and several local advocates to raise awareness about the new Child Tax Credit and join the call for permanence. The credit is expected to help 91% of families in NY-26, and cut child poverty in half nationwide.



Congressman Higgins is committed to ensuring all families who are eligible can receive the credit by working with the IRS to provide outreach and access to those with significant barriers. Those who do not file taxes can submit information through a Non-Filer Portal to receive the credit. Individuals can schedule appointments at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site by calling 211. More information about the Child Tax Credit can be found at ChildTaxCredit.gov.