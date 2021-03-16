Higgins, Pascrell Hail IRS Move to Allow Americans to Keep Full Stimulus Payments

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins (D-NY-26), a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09), the Chairman of the House Ways and Subcommittee on Oversight, today celebrated a decision by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to allow recipients of stimulus checks under the CARES Act to enjoy their full stimulus award. Under the IRS’s move, Americans who claim the Recovery Rebate Credit will not have their stimulus garnished or diminished by existing federal tax liabilities.

“We are gratified that the IRS has decided to heed our calls and give needed flexibility to Americans,” said Reps. Higgins and Pascrell. “The pandemic and economic pain of the last year have imposed unprecedented stress and strain on taxpayers. That any Americans would find their stimulus payments garnished by the IRS is absolutely unacceptable. This announcement ensures taxpayers get no unpleasant surprises when they file for a Recovery Rebate Credit.”

The IRS’s action follows a letter by Reps. Higgins and Pascrell on February 16, 2021, calling on the IRS to announce precisely this action. The letter was also signed by Reps. Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-20), John Larson (D-CT-03), Suzan DelBene (D-WA-01), and Dan Kildee (D-MI-05).