Higgins, New York Members Pushing for Emergency Relief for the U.S. Postal Service

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and other members of the House of Representatives’ New York delegation are teaming up to advocate for emergency funding for the United States Postal Service (USPS) as it deals with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty-three Members of the New York House Delegation including Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Peter King, Adriano Espaillat, Brian Higgins, Jerrold Nadler, Thomas R. Suozzi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joseph D. Morelle, Nydia M. Velázquez, Grace Meng, Gregory W. Meeks, Hakeem Jeffries, Paul D. Tonko, Anthony Brindisi, Yvette D. Clarke, Jose E. Serrano, Kathleen M. Rice, Max Rose, Eliot L. Engel, Sean Patrick Maloney, Antonio Delgado, John Katko, and Elise M. Stefanik signed the letter to Senate and House leaders.

In their letter the Members point out the impact the virus has had on postal service workers and revenues. “There were 287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths among postal workers in New York as of April 20, 2020…As a direct result of the coronavirus crisis, first class and business mail volume across the country has dropped at an alarming rate. Mail volume is down by more than 30% from the same period last year. Over the next ten years, the Postal Service estimates that losses caused by the coronavirus crisis would be $54 billion.”

The Postal Board of Governors, which operates under a Republican majority appointed by President Trump, has asked for a package that includes $25 billion in emergency appropriations to offset coronavirus-related losses, $25 billion for “shovel-ready” projects to modernize the Postal Service, and access to $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing authority from the Treasury.

In New York alone, the Postal Service delivers to 7.7 million addresses and employs 44,675 people. The Members note that due to the health emergency the USPS will play a critical role in delivering medications, stimulus checks, 2020 Census forms and absentee ballots for the June 23, 2020 primary election.

In addition to the letter, Higgins is cosponsoring and released a video statement in support of the Protect Our Post Offices Act (H.R. 6425), legislation appropriating emergency funding to the Postal Service for financial hardship related to the coronavirus outbreak. Higgins also joined 57 other members of the House calling on the USPS to maintain service standards and keep existing area mail processing (AMP) facilities, like the Buffalo Mail Processing Center on William Street, open.