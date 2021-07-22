Higgins Joins Bipartisan Push to Help Restore Pensions for Delphi Salaried Retirees

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) joined a bipartisan push to help restore the previously terminated pensions for the Delphi Salaried Retirees. Former Delphi employees, including those employed at the company’s former location in Lockport, NY, have been fighting for over a decade for their lost pension benefits.

In a bipartisan letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Higgins, alongside several House colleagues, wrote to request the status update of a report on Delphi pensions, “Specifically, we ask you to inform us when work on this report commenced, when you expect this report to be completed, and when Congress can expect to receive a copy for review. Please know that we stand ready to work with you to ensure the Delphi retirees, and all American workers can be secure in the benefits they have earned.”

In 2009, the Delphi Salaried Pension Plan, which covered almost 22,000 employees at Delphi, was terminated in the aftermath of bankruptcy proceedings. The plan’s termination resulted in a benefit reduction of up to 70% for those workers. To help the Delphi Salaried Retirees an executive action was signed in October 2020 which directed the Secretaries of Labor, Commerce, and Treasury to review whether the pensions could be restored in full and report on their findings by January 20, 2021. To date, news of the report’s completion or updates on its status have not been conveyed to Congress.

The members also urged the secretaries to provide additional context to the original decision to terminate the plan, and information on potential actions, including legislation, that could be taken to address the lost pension benefits.