Higgins Fights for Western New York Projects in Congressional Hearing on Infrastructure

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) testified before the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to highlight priorities for Western New York.

Video: https://youtu.be/UoPkwheEnsw

During his remarks before the Committee, Higgins focused on the devastation created historically and opportunity prospectively related to the Kensington and Scajaquada Expressways, “A decade of expressway building in the nation in the 1950s…hurt city neighborhoods and destroyed a lot of parkland and a lot of quality of life…We have a great opportunity to rebuild the infrastructure of our country, but we also have an obligation, more so than anything else, to help those underserved communities that have been devastated by decades of expressway building.”

In written testimony shared with the Committee, Congressman Higgins elaborated, writing, in part, “We need to get this right, and we need to make sure that our priorities in this bill bring communities together, providing a remedy to past problems. We need to start thinking about what a post-pandemic world looks like and how we can renew and rebuild.”

Higgins argued for federal investments to be made in Western New York, “The Skyway, the Kensington, the Scajaquada, and the aptly-named Robert Moses Parkway in Niagara Falls – have split up neighborhoods, degraded our public parks, and separated people from the natural resources they should be able to enjoy as well as each other. So the American Jobs Plan presents us with a new opportunity to fix past mistakes, bring people together and promote equitable development, and improve the life quality and productivity of our community and our country.”

Higgins also pointed out the great return infrastructure investment provides – as much as $2.70 for each dollar allocated.

The report card on infrastructure recently released by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave New York’s infrastructure a nearly failing grade of a C-. In New York State alone there are 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition.

The hearing comes following President Biden’s release of the American Jobs Plan, an infrastructure package intended to rebuild America’s roads, communities and workforce. The American Jobs plan invests $621 billion in transportation infrastructure including $20 billion for a new program to reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historically bad transportation decisions.

In February, Higgins wrote to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg pointing to Western New York projects as opportunities to right historic transportation wrongs. Higgins wrote, “We face a historic opportunity to enact policies that will ensure our nation’s cities are livable and sustainable for all residents, and downgrading highways, relics of misguided and at times malicious past federal policy, is a critical step in doing so.”