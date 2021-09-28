Higgins Encourages WNY Students to Participate in the Congressional App Challenge

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is inviting Western New York students to take part in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, an annual competition encouraging middle and high school students from across the United States to create and submit original coding applications.

“The Congressional App Challenge promotes student learning and engagement in STEM, a growing career path in today’s economy,” said Congressman Higgins. “We look forward to seeing the innovation and problem-solving techniques displayed in this year’s app submissions.”

Middle or high school students who live in or go to school in Congressman Higgins’ district are eligible to apply. Students can submit ideas individually or in teams of up to four people. Students must register and submit their application through the Congressional App Challenge website before the November 1st deadline. Winners are generally announced in December and the winning team from each Congressional District is eligible to present their app during the #HouseOfCode event in the spring of 2022.

In April, Higgins announced students from Williamsville School District & Nichols School as winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for their nutrition app Open Food Facts.

To learn more about the competition and how to register visit https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/