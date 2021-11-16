Higgins Cites Doubling of Great Lakes Funding As Transformative Opportunity for Western New York’s Waterfront

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), a member of the Congressional Great Lakes Task Force, is calling record investments in Great Lakes restoration a generational opportunity to continue the transformation of Western New York’s waterfront.

Video: https://youtu.be/YWsWtIoH-3c

Higgins spoke about the opportunity on the House floor, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law shows the power of momentum. Fifty years ago, the Buffalo River was declared ecologically dead. Now, with new funding in this law, healing the Buffalo River can accelerate. And it leverages a settlement, reached this week, to provide river access to Kaisertown and new public access along Buffalo’s City Ship Canal. The power of this law will lead us to a logical conclusion – connecting our community to its environment to improve our life quality, now and for the future.”

In recent years the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) has been funded at around $300 million annually. Recently Congress voted to boost the allocation with incremental increases over the next five years. On top of this funding, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, recently signed by President Biden, provides an additional $1 billion for GLRI through 2026. Together this will deliver $3.125 billion for Great Lakes improvements over the next five years.

Year Annual Allocation Infrastructure Bill Investment Total Annual Investment 2022 $375,000,000 $200,000,000 $575,000,000 2023 $400,000,000 $200,000,000 $600,000,000 2024 $425,000,000 $200,000,000 $625,000,000 2025 $450,000,000 $200,000,000 $650,000,000 2026 $475,000,000 $200,000,000 $675,000,000 $2,125,000,000 $1,000,000,000 $3,125,000,000 Increased GLRI Allocation Approved by Congress One Billion over 5 years included in Infrastructure Bill Total Investment in Great Lakes Restoration Projects Over the Next 5 Years

Furthermore, a settlement with Honeywell announced this week by the Department of Justice will deliver millions of dollars for Buffalo River projects including new river access in Kaisertown at Houghton Park and a new kayak launch and fishing pier on the City Ship Canal accessible from the Outer Harbor Parkway.

In 1968, the Buffalo River which drains into Lake Erie was so contaminated that it was declared biologically dead due to years of industrial pollution. In 1989 the Buffalo River was designated as an Area of Concern under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement due to contamination, poor water quality, combined sewer overflows, and degraded wildlife habitat. Thanks to improvements made under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the Buffalo River may soon be delisted as an Area of Concern and be safe to swim in again. (Video History of Buffalo River progress) Upwards of $100 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative investments have been made in Western New York, leading to new private sector investment along the Buffalo River.

A study of GLRI investments shows that each federal dollar invested in GLRI projects yields a $3.35 return across all Great Lakes regions. But in Buffalo the return is even higher, delivering a $4 economic return for each dollar invested.

Higgins started the very first Buffalo waterfront project as a member of the New York State Assembly with improvements at Gallagher Beach. In 2005 he fought for a fair settlement for Western New York in the New York State Power Authority relicensing agreement, a deal that delivered $279 million for waterfront development in Buffalo. In addition, Higgins’ support for federal transportation dollars allowed for the transformation of Fuhrmann Boulevard, Ohio Street, the Cobblestone streets at Canalside, and several pocket parks along the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

On top of the GLRI funding, the infrastructure bill will be a source of funding for various other waterfront improvements including waterfront parkways at Tifft Street and Louisiana Street, subsequent phases of the Robert Moses Parkway downgrade in Niagara Falls, continued transformation of the DL&W Terminal at Canalside and construction of The Riverline project.