Higgins Calls on U.S. Government to Fight for Action on the U.S. – Canada Border

On January 22, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order calling for U.S. departments to work with Canadian agencies to develop a plan within 14-days. Nearly five months have passed, and Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) says the American people deserve action.

Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Canada-US Interparliamentary group said, “We have gone too long without action. We need this Administration to stand up for Americans.”

On June 17, 2021 Higgins wrote to President Biden urging the U.S. to reciprocate family reunifications measures already allowed by the Canadian government.

Rep. Higgins is also concerned that Canada is in violation of the Boundary Waters Treaty by preventing Americans from traveling through shared waterways. Higgins recently wrote to Ambassador Kristen Hillman about the issue.

The border between the United States and Canada first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020. Both countries recently extended the restrictions through at least July 21, 2021.

In a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security and follow up telephone conversation in May, Higgins pressed for the U.S. government to act independently to at a minimum allow families to reunite.