Higgins Calls for Quick Congressional Action on American Jobs Plan

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) welcomed the Biden Administration roll out of the American Jobs Plan.

Higgins said, “This historic investment in U.S. infrastructure, neighborhoods and workers represents a commitment to building a better future for all Americans. The U.S. has fallen behind and it shows both in our ability to compete globally and in the many ways families in this country are struggling. This is an opportunity for tangible change that delivers good paying jobs and economic growth.”

Highlights of the American Jobs Plan significant to Western New York:

Investing in Transportation Infrastructure:

Invests $621 billion in transportation infrastructure including: $115 billion to fix the bridges, highways and roads most in need of repair $20 billion for a new program to reconnect neighborhoods cut of by bad transportation decisions in the past. Last month Higgins wrote to the Transportation Secretary pointing to the Kensington, Skyway, Scajaquada and Robert Moses Parkway as opportunities to right transportation historic wrongs. $17 billion for Land Ports of Entry, such as the Peace Bridge, as well as inland waterways and ports A doubling of federal funding - $85 billion – for public transit $25 billion for airports $80 billion for improvements to passenger rail



Rebuilding Neighborhoods:

Includes the Neighborhood Housing Investment Act (NHIA), bipartisan legislation introduced by Congressman Higgins creating a tax credit designed to encourage home rehab investment in distressed neighborhoods. Biden’s plan notes, “offering $20 billion worth of NHIA tax credits over the next five years will result in approximately 500,000 homes built or rehabilitated, creating a pathway for more families to buy a home and start building wealth.”

Invests $100 billion to make public schools safer, greener and better connected to technology

Provides $18 billion to improve and modernize Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics

Calls for a $12 billion investment in Community College technology and infrastructure

Includes $25 billion to improve childcare facilities

Protecting Clean Water:

Replacing 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes, reducing lead exposure for children

$56 billion in grants and loans to upgrade drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems

Calls for the protection and restoration of water resources like the Great Lakes

Expanding Access to Broadband:

Makes a $100 billion investment to bring affordable, high-speed broadband to every American

Preparing for Future Pandemics:

Provides $30 billion over 4 years, in addition to the $10 billion included in the American Rescue Plan, to better protect the health and jobs of Americans against future pandemics. This includes manufacturing as well as research and development. In response to the pandemic, las year Higgins introduced legislation creating a national strategy for pandemic preparedness.

Restoring Jobs:

Invests $100 billion in workforce development programs

Proposes quadrupling support for the Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program which support the growth of manufacturing companies and jobs. WNY’s Insyte Consulting is a top national performer.

Invests $31 billion in programs that give small businesses access to credit, venture capital and Research & Development dollars

Supports small business incubators and innovation hubs to support entrepreneurship opportunities in underserved communities

Eliminates sub-minimum wage provisions and expands access to integrated employment opportunities for workers with disabilities

Calls on the Senate to adopt the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, legislation cosponsored by Higgins and already approved by the House.

Congressman Higgins has been a strong advocate for a larger federal investment in infrastructure, previously introducing the Nationbuilding Here at Home Act.