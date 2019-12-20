Higgins Applauds Progress on DL&W Terminal

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) applauded momentum on the DL&W Terminal project, saying, “In continued conversations with the leadership of the NFTA, it is clear that they recognize the opportunity and value that comes with revitalization of the DL&W Terminal. Savarino Company’s interest in redeveloping the second floor demonstrates a bold move to take on a big project that would deliver a destination like none other for Western New York’s waterfront. I commend NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel and the NFTA’s Board of Directors for their leadership moving this project forward and will continue to work closely with all involved to see this project through.”

In 2010, just months after the withdraw of Bass Pro, and again in 2015 Higgins stressed the importance of restoring the DL&W Terminal as a priority project for the Buffalo Waterfront. Then in 2016, as the NFTA was considering options for extension of the Metro Rail, Higgins pushed for the Authority to select the Buffalo River Plan which extends Metro passenger service into the DL&W Terminal. Higgins has worked closely with the NFTA, meeting as recently as last week, to explore funding options that facilitate the full build out of the Terminal.

Over a century ago, in 1917, the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal (DL&W) was built at the foot of Main Street adjacent to the Buffalo River, and for years it served as a busy center of activity for passenger and freight traffic by way of train and ships. In the mid-1960 the railroad discontinued use of the Terminal and a portion of the building was demolished in the late 1970s.

The DL&W Terminal stands adjacent to Canalside, KeyBank Center and nearby HarborCenter, the Cobblestone District and Ohio Street. The terminal’s second floor has 130,000-square-feet including 74,875-square-feet of interior space and 57,662-square-feet of an outdoor deck that overlooks the Buffalo River.

The NFTA owns the DL&W Terminal property and uses the ground floor as a maintenance facility for Metro Rail cars. Plans call for the extension of NFTA Metro Rail service into the first floor and private sector redevelopment of the second floor.