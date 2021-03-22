Higgins Applauds Collaboration on Outer Harbor Habitat Project

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) welcomed action by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) to move forward a project designed improve the slip adjacent to Wilkeson Pointe along Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Higgins said, “Our waterfront is only a destination when the water itself is healthy and thriving. This project improves fishing along this stretch, enhancing recreation and tourism opportunities and building on the other unique ecological treasures - Times Beach and Tifft Nature Preserve - along Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

On Monday, March 22, ECHDC approved $500,000 toward design of a habitat project. The New York Power Authority relicensing settlement, secured by Higgins, is the source of the funding. Total cost of design and implementation is $14.2 million over a 10-year period. Federal funding will support 65% of the project with ECHDC committed to providing the 35% non-federal match.

Dredging of the Buffalo River takes place every other year under the oversight of the U.S. Army Corps Buffalo District. This project would place clean, dredged material into the slip adjacent to Wilkeson Point creating an environment that better supports a healthy habitat for fish and wildlife.

Last November, ECHDC approved a General Project Plan for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor which included $44.3 million in investments over the next 5 years.

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor has already seen in excess of $120 million in improvements in the last decade including: transformation of Fuhrmann Boulevard into the Outer Harbor Parkway, the creation of Buffalo Harbor State Park, and numerous enhanced destination points at Gallagher Beach, Times Beach, Tifft Street and Lake Kirsty Piers, the historic Buffalo Lighthouse and more.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fact sheet on the project is available here: https://higgins.house.gov/sites/higgins.house.gov/files/Buffalo%20River%20RSM%20-%20Outer%20Harbor.pdf