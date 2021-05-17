Higgins Applauds Biden Administration Action to Send Vaccines to Other Nations

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) applauded today’s announcement by President Biden that the United States will share at least 20 million additional doses of approved COVID vaccines with other nations. This is in addition to the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine previously shared by the U.S.

Higgins, who serves as Co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group, said, “The United States has made incredible progress in the fight against COVID. We still have more work to do to see everyone vaccinated, but as our supply outnumbers our demand, we have the opportunity to help other countries battle back against this unforgiving pandemic toward the goals of returning to a sense of normalcy and saving lives.”

Congressman Higgins has repeatedly advocated for the U.S. to share vaccine doses with our Canadian neighbors and recently signed a letter asking the Administration to assist India with vaccines to assist with their growing outbreak.

Nearly 60 percent of the U.S. adult population has had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and the U.S. has more than enough vaccine to vaccinate every American over the age of 12. The President reported cases are currently down in all 50 states and deaths have decreased by 81 percent.

Higgins has been pushing for a plan to reopen the border between the United States and Canada, which has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. Last week Higgins suggested that new guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finding that people vaccinated against COVID don’t pose a health risk and therefore no longer have to mask, socially distance or quarantine, should be extended to bi-national border management thereby allowing for vaccinated citizens to cross between the two countries.