Higgins Announces Passage of the Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced House passage of H.R. 3621, the Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020. The bill allows consumers to appeal the results of a credit reporting agency (CRA), shortens the time negative information stays on their credit report from 7 years to 4 years, increases the amount of free credit scores given to reduce consumer confusion, and aims to increase the transparency of CRAs. It passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 221-189.

Higgins said upon the passage of the bill: “This bill addresses the serious flaws in our credit reporting system, flaws that have made navigating the system a nightmare for consumers. It increases accountability, it increases transparency, and it allows citizens to have better control and understanding of their financial future.”

In December 2012, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) conducted a major study of the current credit reporting system and found that 21% of consumers had errors on their credit reports, 13% had errors that affected their credit scores, and 5% had errors serious enough to cause them to be denied or pay more for credit. In 2019 the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a record of 257,000 consumer complaints that showed nearly half of the complaints in the database were against only 10 CRAs, and that 3 nationwide credit reporting agencies were the most complained-about companies in the entire database.

More than 80 consumer, civil rights, and labor organizations supported the passage of H.R.3621, including Americans for Financial Reform, Center for Digital Democracy, National Consumer Law Center, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Associations of Realtors.