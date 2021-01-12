Higgins Announces Passage of Resolution Calling to Invoke the 25th Amendment

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced passage of House Resolution 21, which calls on Vice President Pence to activate the Cabinet and immediately use the authority provided, under section 4 of the 25th Amendment, to declare President Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office.

Congressman Higgins said, “By inciting a mob to commit a domestic terrorist attack on our nation, President Trump has proven himself unfit and incapable of leading this country. For the sake of our democracy and safety of Americans, he must be relieved of the responsibilities he has clearly already abandoned.”

Following months of lies by President Trump and others about the validity of the election, on January 6th, thousands of rioters stormed the United States Capitol, destroying property in an attempt at insurrection which resulted in the death of six people.

Adopted in 1967, the 25th amendment to the United States Constitution ensures a line of succession by placing the Vice President in charge should the President be unable or unwilling to discharge the duties of their office. The House Resolution, cosponsored by Higgins, calls for Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to utilize section 4 of this amendment to declare the President’s inability to lead and assign his duties to the Vice President.

Following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Higgins issued a statement condemning the actions of rioters and the President. The next day, Higgins announced support for articles of Impeachment and support for action to invoke the 25th Amendment to protect Americans.