Higgins Announces Passage of Legislation to Federally Outlaw Lynching

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced House passage of H.R.35, Emmett Till Antilynching Act. The bill makes an offense involving lynching a federal hate crime. The legislation was cosponsored by Congressman Higgins and passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 410-4.

“This legislation marks the end of a century long battle to federally outlaw the horrific act of lynching and sends a clear message to our communities that we will continue to fight for equality on every front, for as long as it takes,” said Higgins upon passage of the bill.

In 1892, the Tuskegee Institute began to record statistics of lynching’s and reported that 4,742 reported lynching’s had taken place by 1968, of which 3,445 of the victims were Black. Nearly 200 Anti-lynching bills were introduced during the first half of the 20th century, with seven separate Presidents petitioning Congress to end lynching between 1890 and 1952. The bill, approved by the House, is named for Emmet Till, a 14 year-old boy brutally killed in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Higgins spoke in favor of the legislation on the House floor, noting the role of Buffalo and Reverend J. Edward Nash in the civil rights movement and anti-lynching efforts, in his remarks: https://youtu.be/YFyQQocrRHs

During Black History Month Congressman Higgins visited Buffalo’s historic Nash House in the African American Heritage Corridor and spoke about the legacy of Rev. J. Edward Nash, whose monumental role in the civil rights movement in Western New York and America can be viewed and felt from the many Nash House treasures.