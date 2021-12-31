Higgins Announces Over $966,000 to Support Anti-Poverty Efforts in WNY through National Service

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a combined $966,735 for The Service Collaborative of WNY and the City of Buffalo to support AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) programs, which help combat poverty in the region through the help of volunteers.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place stress and strain on American families, the aid of good neighbors seeking to serve their communities becomes even more critical,” said Congressman Higgins. “These resources will allow us to connect people committing to national service to positions where they can best address community need and make a real difference in Western New York.”

“I thank Congressman Higgins for his efforts to secure the more than $263,000 that will support 15 Americorps/Vista members whose efforts make the City of Buffalo a better place. Working through the City’s Office of Citizen Services, these young professionals work on projects that align with my Administration’s vision to make Buffalo a place of equity, inclusion, and diversity,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

Kate Sarata, Executive Director for The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc. added, “We are excited to continue our VISTA programming within communities, allowing our non-profit partners to better provide services and build capacity to serve more individuals and families.”

Founded in 1965, the AmeriCorps VISTA program provides year-long, full-time opportunities for volunteers to help combat poverty in communities. Federal funding in the amount of $703,080 will support 40 VISTA members through The Service Collaborative of WNY. A $263,655 national service award will support 15 volunteers in the City of Buffalo. Additionally, a total of $253,800 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards will be available to eligible VISTA members at The Service Collaborative of WNY, with another $95,175 in education funding available for volunteers in the City of Buffalo. VISTA members receive modest living allowances and upon completion of their service are eligible for education assistance or a stipend.

The Service Collaborative of WNY is a non-profit organization that oversees national service programs operating in Western New York such as AmeriCorps State programs, an AmeriCorps VISTA program, and a U.S. Department of Labor YouthBuild Program. To learn more about serving or partnering with The Service Collaborative of WNY visit: www.tscwny.org

Through the Serve Buffalo initiative, the City of Buffalo provides opportunities for volunteer work with a focus on bettering the community, including with their AmeriCorps VISTA program. Americorps/Vista volunteers are critical to the City of Buffalo’s Clean Sweep, Project MOVE, and Love Your Block programs. They also assist a variety of City departments, engage residents, and mobilize community resources. For more information on the City of Buffalo’s AmeriCorps VISTA program, visit: https://www.buffalony.gov/1305/AmeriCorps-FAQs