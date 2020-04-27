Higgins Announces Over $71.87 Million In Initial Payments Sent to Hospitals in Erie & Niagara Counties

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced more than $71.87 million in federal funding has made its way to Erie and Niagara Counties to help hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There are no words that can appropriately express the appreciation we have for our healthcare workers, who know the danger they are walking into and continue to head to work each day prepared for battle,” said Higgins. “They need supplies, resources and support. This is a start.”

The CARES Act, approved by Congress on March 27th, included $100 billion to support hospitals and other healthcare providers. On April 10, 2020, the first $30 billion was distributed with most of that funding, $26 billion, directly deposited into provider bank accounts. The second round of funding, $20 billion, was released on Friday, April 24. Hospitals in New York received an estimated $2.475 billion of the $50 billion currently distributed nationwide. Still New York continues to have the largest number of COVID cases in the country, currently representing 30% of the confirmed cases nationwide.

Below is an approximate breakdown of funding for local hospitals.

Hospitals COVID-19 Relief Kaleida Health (Buffalo General, DeGraff, & Millard Fillmore) $25,446,000 Roswell Park $11,864,000 Erie County Medical Center $11,455,000 Mercy Hospital $8,522,000 Sisters of Charity Hospital & St. Joseph's Hospital $6,214,000 Kenmore Mercy $3,589,000 Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center $1,872,000 Mount St. Mary's Hospital $1,791,000 Eastern Niagara Hospital $1,119,000 TOTAL $71,872,000

Included in the $100 billion allocated in the CARES Act is $10 billion prioritized for COVID-19 hotspots. In addition, the legislation approved by Congress last week includes an additional $75 billion to support health care providers and hospitals.