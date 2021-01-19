Higgins Announces Over $34,000 in Federal Funding to Keep WNY Firefighters & Communities Safe During COVID-19

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced federal funding totaling over $34,373 for several Western New York fire departments toward the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep firefighters and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgins said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has made the job of keeping our community and families safe much more difficult for our first responders. We commend our local fire departments for adapting to the numerous challenges and are proud to see this federal funding go towards protecting them, as they fearlessly protect us.”

DEPARTMENT: FEDERAL FUNDING: Town of Niagara Active Hose Co. $5,889.94 Eggertsville Fire District $14,971.19 City of North Tonawanda $13,512.73 TOTAL: $34,373.86

The funding, provided through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and approved by Congress in the CARES Act, will be used for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and related supplies during the pandemic, including eye protection, isolation gowns, gloves, and respirators. The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

Under the CARES Act, the AFG program is awarded $100 million in additional federal funding to support first responders and their communities during the ongoing pandemic. A panel of fire and emergency personnel review and approve all applicants seeking federal funding through this program.