Higgins Announces Over $1.2 Million for Jericho Road Community Health Center

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced $1,226,959 in federal funding has been awarded to Jericho Road Community Health Center through the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Federally Qualified Health Centers, including Jericho Road, work to promote wellness and deliver quality health care to area residents,” said Congressman Higgins. “The community need and urgency for access to testing, vaccines and care has grown exponentially throughout the pandemic. These resources will help support a healthier community as Jericho Road works intently to meet growing needs.”

"The funding we receive from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) is vitally important to our work as a Federally Qualified Health Center," said Dr. Myron Glick, Jericho Road's founder and CEO. "Throughout the pandemic, we've not only been able to stay open for our community, we've actually expanded our services, adding COVID testing and vaccination, establishing a dental clinic in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, and opening two new primary care clinics on Doat Street and Breckenridge Street. Today's award allows us to continue to provide quality healthcare for all our neighbors. We thank Congressman Brian Higgins for his tireless advocacy on behalf of Jericho Road and Western New York's other FQHCs."

In September, Higgins announced $720,638 in American Rescue Plan funding for Jericho Road Community Health Center as part of a nationwide initiative to invest in the infrastructure of health centers in underserved neighborhoods. Jericho Road is using those resources to establish a call center to handle the increasing call volume and is planning to repurpose space to meet the 400% increase in demand for behavioral health services created during the pandemic.

Jericho Road serves the Western New York community from several locations across Buffalo. For more information visit: https://www.jrchc.org/