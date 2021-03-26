Higgins Announces Over $10.8 Million to Expand Vaccine Access in WNY

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced federal funding totaling $10,819,250 for Neighborhood Health Center, Community Health Center of Buffalo (CHCB), and Jericho Road Community Health Center. The funding, included in the American Rescue Plan, will help health centers expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in underserved communities.

“As we work to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, it is critical that we reach into underserved communities,” said Congressman Higgins. “This American Rescue Plan funding will help our hardworking health centers ensure quality, life-saving care is available to everyone.”

"We are grateful to Congressman Higgins for his work in getting vaccine funding for our local community health centers included in the American Rescue Plan," said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center. "We know that CHCs are integral to an equitable COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as health centers like Jericho Road already have strong relationships with the communities and neighborhoods that have historically had less access to quality, affordable healthcare."

"As public health advocates, we know that community health centers are key to ensuring an effective and efficient COVID-19 vaccination program that is equitable and reaches all of our neighbors," said Joanne Haefner, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Health Center of WNY. "This historic measure through the American Rescue Plan Act provides great hope, with an eventual end to the current pandemic in near sight. We are proud that because of our public health response so far, that our region's health centers have been recognized through this award as an important contributor to the pandemic response. We remain extremely grateful and appreciative to Representative Higgins for his ongoing support and advocacy for us on the federal level and our region's community health centers."

LaVonne Ansari, CEO/Executive Director, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., said, “We are extremely appreciative of Congressman Higgins’ continued support and validation of the importance federally qualified health centers. The American Rescue Plan allocations ensure we have funding to help us bring access to communities where medical deserts are prevalent and social determinants of health are even larger barriers during a pandemic. We’re grateful.”

The federal funding will help address disparities by expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatments. The White House reports that 65 percent of federal doses provided to Community Health Centers previously have been administered to people of color.

Below is the funding heading to Western New York:

Health Center Federal Funding Neighborhood Health Center $4,046,750 Community Health Center $3,639,500 Jericho Road Community Health Center $3,133,000 Total $10,819,250

Last week Higgins spoke on the House Floor about the important role of federal health centers during the pandemic. Higgins fought to include Western New York health centers as federal vaccine distribution sites.

