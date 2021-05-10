Higgins Announces New Tools to Help WNYers Find COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Erie and Niagara

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced new tools from the White House that will help Western New Yorkers find vaccination sites in Erie and Niagara counties and receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement follows news by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that Pfizer vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Americans ages 12-15.



“Ensuring Americans have continued access to both COVID-19 vaccination sites and vaccines is a major priority of our federal disaster response, especially now as we work towards a recovery,” said Congressman Higgins. “These resources, coupled with the expansion of vaccine eligibility, will help connect families to vaccination sites within our community to get vaccinated.”

Residents searching for vaccinations sites in Erie County or Niagara County can follow the links provided for general information, or may visit www.vaccines.gov / www.vacunas.gov and enter their specific zip code. Residents can also use a new texting option by sending their zip code to GETVAX (438829) / VACUNA (822862) to find quick information on a nearby site.

In Erie and Niagara counties combined, there are over 100 vaccination sites for Americans to utilize to receive a dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Over 40,000 pharmacies across the country are providing vaccines to Americans.

In February, Higgins successfully pushed to increase vaccine access in Western New York by urging the Biden Administration to include several local clinics in the first federal allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Federally Qualified Health Centers.