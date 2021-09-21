Higgins Announces Nearly $44,000 for North Bailey Fire Company

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a federal grant totaling $43,884.76 for the North Bailey Fire Company to replace equipment essential to the job of firefighters.

“Every call poses its own risks,” said Congressman Higgins. “When firefighters answer the call, they should have the tools necessary to protect themselves and the communities they faithfully serve.”

The federal funding, provided through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, will help replace equipment for the North Bailey Fire Company including a new meter for detecting hazardous gases, three thermal imaging cameras for locating victims in a fire, two fans for removing smoke and gas from buildings, and two ventilation saws for cutting holes in a roof to remove hazardous gases and smoke during a fire.

“Safety and efficiency are key to our success as firefighters. The tools and equipment provided through this funding will ensure our firefighters are as prepared as possible to save lives. We are thankful to Congressman Higgins for his help with this grant,” said North Bailey Fire Company Chief Jeffrey Cutler.

The North Bailey Fire Company is one of several volunteer fire departments serving the Town of Amherst. The active district includes neighborhoods, schools, retail, restaurants and other businesses.

Congress authorized $319.5 million for the AFG program to support and strengthen the ability to respond to fires and other emergencies.