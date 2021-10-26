Higgins Announces Legislation to Protect & Improve Social Security

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security, announced introduction of Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, a comprehensive piece of legislation extending Social Security solvency and improving benefits for recipients.

To access video click above or go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4igZzH6wf_Y

Video of the full news conference is also available here.

In 2021, Social Security is providing a critical lifeline for 65 million Americans through its retired workers, disabled workers, and survivor programs, contributing $1.6 trillion to the national economy. The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to increase from an estimated 57 million in 2021 to approximately 76 million by 2035.

The most recent trustee report predicts Social Security will exhaust its trust funds as soon as 2033, after which every beneficiary could receive an estimated 22 percent cut to their benefits. Seniors on average could lose $300 each month starting in 2034 if nothing is done.

Congressman Higgins said Congress must pass the Social Security 2100 Act, which is the only legislation that will stop these benefit cuts and protect Social Security for years to come, “For the millions of Americans who paid into Social Security their whole working lives, this is simply unacceptable. For the millions more who depend on this program to meet their everyday needs and care for the disabled, this is a disaster. We have the power to not only save but improve and expand, the most effective social program in American history. We have the power to ensure every American a dignified retirement after a lifetime of work and contribution.”

Higgins unveiled the legislation in Washington, D.C. with Social Security Subcommittee Chair and the bill’s lead sponsor John B. Larson (CT-01) as well as other cosponsors and supporters of the bill.

“Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust combines the best of the previous year’s Social Security 2100 Act with President Biden’s proposals to expand benefits and strengthen Social Security. The pandemic has only underscored what we already knew and has exacerbated systemic inequities -- current benefits are not enough! 5 million seniors are living in poverty due to longstanding discrimination in the labor force that affects mostly people of color and women. These are our mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, and neighbors. For too long, Congress has forsaken its duty to enhance benefits. It’s time that we act now,” said Congressman Larson.

Highlights of Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust

Increases benefits for all recipients Congress has not acted to increase Social Security benefits in 50 years. Recipients receive on average $18,500 a year. For women and people of color, annual benefits are even less. Approximately 5 million seniors on Social Security are living in poverty. The bill provides about a 2% increase to the average benefit.

Improves the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) In 2022, Social Security recipients will see a 5.9 percent COLA but despite increasing costs for basic needs, in many years past recipients saw no increase. This bill would require SSA to use the Consumer Price Index for Americans 62 years of age or older (CPI-E) to calculate the annual cost of living adjustment, a measure which more accurately reflects expenses for seniors.

Provides caregiver credits to ensure recipients, primarily women, aren’t penalized in retirement for taking time out of the workforce to care for dependents

Ends the 5-month waiting period to receive disability benefits

Ensures millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share by applying FICA to earnings over $400,000 Currently, payroll taxes are not collected on wages over $142,800. This legislation would apply the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, a provision that would strengthen the trust funds, and only affect the top 0.4% of wage earners.



The bill also prevents unjustified closures of Social Security field offices, a measure that hurts residents’ access to Social Security services, which Congressman Higgins has fought previously.

Currently, in Congressman Higgins’ district, about 158,135 people are relying on Social Security receiving a total of $225 million in monthly payments. The average Social Security beneficiary in NY-26 receives $1,420 a month from Social Security.

Nearly 1 in 5 adult Social Security beneficiaries are veterans. Over 9 million veterans received Social Security in 2020, including nearly 1 million veterans who receive Social Security disability benefits.

The bill is supported by more than 190 organizations including the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, Social Security Works, Alliance for Retired Americans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, NAACP, AFGE, the American Federation of Teachers, and the National Organization for Women.