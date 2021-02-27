Higgins Announces House Approval of the American Rescue Plan

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the House of Representatives has approved the American Rescue Plan, an approximately $1.9 trillion package providing COVID relief to American families, businesses and communities.

To access video click above or go to: https://youtu.be/aQoigcHjV5I

In remarks on the House floor in support of the legislation, Higgins said, “The American rescue plan is bold action needed to meet this defining moment…Wall Street and Main Street has always been a false choice. This is about the neighborhood streets and the homes where real families live and struggle every day to give their kids a fighting chance. So to give their kids a fighting chance, let the recovery begin.”

Below are highlights of the relief included in the American Rescue Plan:

Families

Direct Payments: Provides an additional $1,400 stimulus payment for individuals earning up to $75,000, heads of household earning up to $112,500, and joint filers with adjusted gross income up to $150,000.

Expands pandemic unemployment insurance from $300 to $400 per week and extends the program through August 29, 2021. Child Tax Credit (CTC): Increases the CTC from $2,000/child to $3,000/child ($3,600/child under age 6). This measure will lift 7.1 million people, including over 4 million children, out of poverty.

: Families earning up to $125,000 are eligible to receive a credit for half of their first $16,000 in child care expenses and those earning up to $400,000 can receive a credit for at least 20% of the first $16,000. Paid Family & Medical Leave Credits: Extended through September 2021.

Continues the 15% increase in SNAP benefits through September 2021, and includes an additional $750 million for senior nutrition programs. Child Protection & Intimate Partner Violence: $350 million to prevent and respond to child abuse and $450 million to address domestic violence, including over $25 million to New York.

$350 million to prevent and respond to child abuse and $450 million to address domestic violence, including over $25 million to New York. Heating Assistance: $4.5 billion for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

Businesses & Workers

Small Business: $50 billion for small business relief including $25 billion to help struggling restaurants, $1.25 billion for Shuttered Venue Grants, $15 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and $7.25 billion for an expanded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): Extends the EITC to childless workers, workers age 19-24 (who are not full-time students) and working seniors, and increases the maximum credit for childless adults. The credit is already available to low-income working families.

Communities

State & Local Aid : $350 billion nationwide with an estimated $792 million for Erie & Niagara Counties.

$30 billion will be allocated to transit agencies nationwide, plus an additional $8 billion to airports, locally directed to the Niagara Frontier Transpiration Authority (NFTA) to protect workers and services in Western New York. Homelessness: $4.75 billion for the HOME Investment Partnership program.

Retirees, Seniors & Veterans

Multiemployer Pensions: Implements the Butch Lewis Emergency Pension Plan Relief Act of 2021, stabilizing multiemployer pensions, many of which go to front line workers including retirees who worked in the trucking, food and grocery industries.

$13 billion for VA healthcare, $400 million toward rapid retraining for unemployed veterans, $272 million to help mitigate the VA benefit backlog, and eliminates copays for preventative treatment. Nursing Homes: $450 million to help skilled nursing homes struggling with COVID infection and to deploy strike force teams to nursing homes dealing with an outbreak.

Fighting COVID

Vaccines: $7.5 billion for the national vaccine distribution effort, $7.5 billion for additional FEMA vaccination sites, $5.2 billion to support further research, development and manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutic treatments for COVID and potential variants.

Higgins serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee responsible for considering and advancing the legislation to full consideration in the House. The American Rescue Plan now advances to the Senate for consideration.