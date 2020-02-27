Higgins Announces House Approval of Several Bills Supporting Veterans and Their Families

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced approval by the House of Representatives of several bills strengthening measures to provide greater transparency, and support veteran services and jobs.

Higgins said, “The men and women who serve in our military and the families that support them sacrifice a great deal in defense of this country and we owe it to them to protect and serve our veterans in return. This legislation furthers that goal.”

Below is a summary of the legislation passed in the House this week:

Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicemembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act (HR2227): Allows spouses or dependents of servicemembers who are killed or seriously injured during duty to terminate home and automobile leases without penalties.

G.I and Veterans Education Empowerment (GIVE) Act (HR4852): Requires updates to the Department of Veterans Affairs searchable higher education database to identify colleges as gender-specific, religiously affiliated or minority serving. The GI Bill Comparison Tool is available at: https://www.va.gov/gi-bill-comparison-tool.

Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act (HR3749): Authorizes $20 million grants annually over a three-year period to public and nonprofit agencies providing legal services to homeless or low-income veterans for matters ranging from service discharges and housing to family law and criminal defense. Requires a portion of the grants to be targeted to organizations that serve female veterans.

Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act (HR561): Provides added protections to ensure veteran-owned small business are actually performing work designated through Department of Veterans Affairs contracts, limiting attempts to work around veteran-owned business commitments through the use of improper subcontractor passthroughs.

VA Reporting Transparency Act (HR4613): Requires the Department of Veteran Affairs to create and maintain a website that makes reports provided to Congress publicly available through searches and downloads.

Congressman Higgins’ office is available to assist veterans and their families. For more information or help with obtaining military medals, benefits or other services please call Congressman Higgins’ Buffalo office at 716-852-3501.