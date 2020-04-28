Higgins Announces Federal Grants Available to Support Local Fire Department Response to COVID-19

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) encouraged local professional and volunteer fire departments to apply for new federal fire grants made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress on March 27th.

Higgins said, “The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is designed to support community readiness in response to emergencies. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak puts a new strain on our first responders. This emergency funding provides necessary resources to support protective equipment and supplies.”

The CARES Act included $100 million in COVID-19 supplemental funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. This is in addition to and separate from the $350 million appropriated in 2019 for the AFG Program. A new application window for COVID-19-related requests is now open with all applications due before 5pm on Friday, May 15, 2020.

FEMA lists the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as eye protection, isolation gowns, protective coveralls, gloves, respirators and face masks, as the primary funding priority for these grants. Additional supplies may be eligible under the grant but considered lower priority. For more information visit: https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/187460

Departments with questions can contact the AFG Help Desk at firegrants@fema.gov or 1-866-274-0960.