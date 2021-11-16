Higgins Announces Federal Funding to Help WNY Families Afford Home Heating Costs

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced over $876 million in federal funding has been allocated to New York State through the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help seniors and families afford heat and energy costs.

“Western New Yorkers face a long, cold winter,” said Congressman Higgins. “We fight to deliver HEAP funding to make sure local seniors, children and families aren’t left in the cold.”

The American Rescue Plan, supported by Higgins, provided $4.5 billion for HEAP nationwide including nearly $536 million in heating assistance for New York State residents. The emergency HEAP assistance provided through the American Rescue Plan is in addition to $3.3 billion in annual funding approved by Congress in the September appropriations package which will deliver $340 million to help struggling New York State residents with costs associated with heat, utilities, and energy repairs.

The HEAP program is now accepting applications. Erie County residents seeking assistance with energy costs should visit: https://www3.erie.gov/heap/ or call (716) 858-7644, while Niagara County residents should visit: https://www.niagaracounty.com/socialservices/Programs/HEAP or call (716) 278-8400. New York State also provides program and eligibility information online at: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.