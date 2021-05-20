Higgins Announces Commission & Security Upgrades as a Response to the January 6th Capitol Insurrection

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Congressional action to address and respond to the attack on Capitol Hill which took place on January 6, 2021.

“The insurrection was not just a brutal attack on our democracy that cost lives, it exposed security vulnerabilities of the Capitol complex,” said Higgins. “We have an obligation to understand the facts of this attack, learn from it, and work to make things better, not just for the Congress, but for our country’s future.”

The Emergency Security Supplemental (H.R. 3237) provides funding to reimburse the National Guard and other responding agencies, to repair damages caused by the rioters’ destruction and to make safety improvements to protect facilities, people working on Capitol Hill and visitors.

Also approved was the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (HR 3233) which establishes a bipartisan ten member commission to investigate the January 6th attack and prepare a report with proposed recommendations.

Five people, including one Capitol Police officer, died in the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. Two responding Capitol Police officers lost their lives to suicide after the event and approximately 140 officers from responding departments experienced injuries related to the siege.

The Capitol Police and the White House issued statements of support for the legislation.

Investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) have thus far resulted in over 440 cases brought against people charged with crimes related to the events of January 6. The Department of Justice reports over 125 of those individuals were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.