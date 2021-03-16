Higgins Announces Approximately $172.7 Million for Students & Higher Education Institutions in WNY

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced colleges, universities and institutions of higher education in Erie and Niagara Counties can expect to receive approximately $172.7 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, with the requirement that at least half of the funding is dedicated directly to students.

Higgins said, “The pandemic has challenged college students and institutions which are traditionally designed to bring people together in living and learning communities. Struggling college students are running up against new financial and educational hurdles. The American Rescue Plan will help to ease the financial burden created by COVID and keep students on track to receive their degree.”

The American Rescue Plan included close to $40 billion for institutions of higher education nationwide. The law requires colleges to dedicate at least half of the federal funding received to students for emergency financial aid to help prevent hunger, homelessness or other hardships.

Below is a breakdown of estimates for Western New York:

Institution of Higher Education Total Allocation Minimum Amount Dedicated to Students Canisius College $6,108,000 $3,054,000 Daemen College $5,221,000 $2,610,500 D’Youville College $5,240,000 $2,620,000 Erie 1 BOCES $1,524,000 $762,000 Erie 2 ‐ Chautauqua ‐ Cattaraugus BOCES $902,000 $451,000 Erie Community College $25,390,000 $12,695,000 Hilbert College $2,331,000 $1,165,500 Medaille College $6,510,000 $3,255,000 Niagara University $7,103,000 $3,551,500 Niagara County Community College $12,359,000 $6,179,500 University at Buffalo $63,486,000 $31,743,000 Buffalo State College $30,077,000 $15,038,500 Trocaire College $4,130,000 $2,065,000 Villa Maria College $2,325,000 $1,162,500 TOTAL $172,706,000 $86,353,000

Estimates are based on initial information shared by the American Council on Education and are subject to change. The U.S. Department of Education will issue the official amounts and be responsible for the distribution of education funding included in the American Rescue Plan.

A combined $37 billion was provided for higher education through previous COVID relief packages approved by Congress, $14 billion in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $23 billion in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law in December of 2020.