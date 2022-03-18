Higgins Announces Approval of Legislation Imposing Further Economic Consequences on Russia for its Attack on Ukraine

In a sweeping bipartisan vote (424-8), Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and his colleagues in the House of Representatives approved legislation taking additional action to hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin accountable for his attack on Ukraine.

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act (H.R. 7108):

Allows the President to increase tariffs on products from Russia and Belarus;

Seeks to suspend Russia and Belarus access to the World Trade Organization; and

Strengthens the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to extend further sanctions on Russia for human rights violations.

Congressman Higgins said, “This is the latest in a growing list of sanctions imposed by the U.S. intended to economically isolate and injure Putin. We stand with the people of Ukraine, who’ve projected incredible strength in the face of a relentless attack on their home country.”

Earlier this week President Biden announced $1 billion in new security and defense support for the people of Ukraine in addition to the emergency package approved by Congress last week, and the U.S. is continuing to work with allies to provide humanitarian assistance.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration and approval.